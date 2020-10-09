Previous
Watching me watching them by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1365

Watching me watching them

Springbuck are such curious animals. Trying to figure out whether they should take off or not.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Diana

ludwigsdiana
Sally Ings ace
They are very alert and attentive
October 9th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Fun shot! So much repetition... great camouflage of these guys!
October 9th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
You have their attention!
October 9th, 2020  
sheri
What a fortuitous shot!
October 9th, 2020  
