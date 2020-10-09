Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1365
Watching me watching them
Springbuck are such curious animals. Trying to figure out whether they should take off or not.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4106
photos
260
followers
199
following
373% complete
View this month »
1358
1359
1360
1361
1362
1363
1364
1365
Latest from all albums
1365
1372
1373
1364
1366
1365
1374
1367
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
4th September 2020 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
springbuck-watching-every-move
Sally Ings
ace
They are very alert and attentive
October 9th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Fun shot! So much repetition... great camouflage of these guys!
October 9th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
You have their attention!
October 9th, 2020
sheri
What a fortuitous shot!
October 9th, 2020
