Photo 1458
Amazing eyelashes
found on this zebra.
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4385
photos
270
followers
217
following
1451
1452
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
1465
1458
1459
1457
1466
1467
1458
1460
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
24th December 2020 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zebra-giraffe-house
Terri Morris
ace
This is a great close up. A question for you about it. Did you take it this way or crop it this way. Asking because I need to improve on things like this.
January 10th, 2021
Kat
Beautiful close up!
January 10th, 2021
