Photo 1672
Gazania
I somehow really like the colours of this one.
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5039
photos
285
followers
226
following
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
1670
1671
1672
1670
12
1673
1671
1680
1681
1672
1674
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
5th August 2021 11:30am
Tags
in-my-garden
moni kozi
ace
Great detail shot!
August 12th, 2021
sheri
Gorgeous candy striping.
August 12th, 2021
