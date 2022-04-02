Previous
Dad has taken over the babysitting by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1905

Dad has taken over the babysitting

while Mom is resting. It always surprises me that the male takes over the function of looking after the chicks.
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
winghong_ho
The size of the chick is quite big now. Beautiful birds.
April 2nd, 2022  
