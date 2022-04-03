Previous
Breakfast for the little ones by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1906

Breakfast for the little ones

as they are nocturnal birds, I am always happy to see them walk around in the morning. The rest of the day is normally spent sleeping. I love those short little stumpy legs of the one chick.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
