So cute when they start walking by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1907

So cute when they start walking

and following a parent around. I suppose it is to strengthen those little legs.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Jennifer Eurell ace
That is a cute one.
April 4th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
So sweet
April 4th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Great capture. It is so cute.
April 4th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
awwww...
April 4th, 2022  
