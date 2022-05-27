Previous
Is this the pose you want? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1960

Is this the pose you want?

The little rascal is getting funnier by the day, and does not run away from me anymore. I have not seen jr and his Mum for the last two days, Dad is sitting on his favourite spot on his own. Hoping they will be back today.
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
John Falconer ace
Nice capture.
May 27th, 2022  
Carolinesdreams ace
Very cute!
May 27th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Nice capture of the movement.
May 27th, 2022  
