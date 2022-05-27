Sign up
Photo 1960
Is this the pose you want?
The little rascal is getting funnier by the day, and does not run away from me anymore. I have not seen jr and his Mum for the last two days, Dad is sitting on his favourite spot on his own. Hoping they will be back today.
27th May 2022
27th May 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Views
11
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
23rd May 2022 11:26am
Tags
sixws-130
John Falconer
ace
Nice capture.
May 27th, 2022
Carolinesdreams
ace
Very cute!
May 27th, 2022
winghong_ho
Nice capture of the movement.
May 27th, 2022
