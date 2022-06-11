Previous
Next
The Deck by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1975

The Deck

is a wonderful spot for casual dining such as hamburgers and snacks, or just sitting there soaking up the view with a glass of wine. It faces the Helderberg.
11th June 2022 11th Jun 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
541% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely!
June 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise