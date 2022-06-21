Sign up
Photo 1985
The famous Lions Head
seen between two apartment blocks in Sea Point.
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6293
photos
302
followers
244
following
543% complete
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1983
328
1984
1992
1986
1987
1985
1993
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Special to me
outing-with-my-sis
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful pov the way you framed the mountain with the buildings.
June 21st, 2022
