Previous
Next
A part of the patio by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1984

A part of the patio

at Waterford. It was a lovely day and thes guests were sitting in the courtyard under the trees.
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
543% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise