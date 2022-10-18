Previous
Next
Preening goose by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2104

Preening goose

captured with the 100mm lens.

I am trying to capture as much as possible until I can try out some real macros.

I don't have the time with the grands still here.
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
576% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise