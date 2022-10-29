Previous
Next
Emilia, just look up for a moment please? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2115

Emilia, just look up for a moment please?

I loved this spur of the moment shot although it was in bright sunshine and the highlights are blown! I love the 100mm lens too!
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
579% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Linda ace
Beautiful shot of a beautiful girl!
October 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise