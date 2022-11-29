Previous
Next
Waterblommetjie by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2146

Waterblommetjie

wild water flowers that grow in little streams and standing water. They get harvested and are quite delicious cooked as a stew.
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
587% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
How interesting love your details here, especially the water surface tension around the plant
November 29th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Pretty flower and great reflections. How interesting that the are harvested for food.
November 29th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautifully captured , and interesting fact that they are harvested and are edible !
November 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise