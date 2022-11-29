Sign up
Photo 2146
Waterblommetjie
wild water flowers that grow in little streams and standing water. They get harvested and are quite delicious cooked as a stew.
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
JackieR
ace
How interesting love your details here, especially the water surface tension around the plant
November 29th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Pretty flower and great reflections. How interesting that the are harvested for food.
November 29th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautifully captured , and interesting fact that they are harvested and are edible !
November 29th, 2022
