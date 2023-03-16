Previous
Overlooking Simonsberg by ludwigsdiana
Overlooking Simonsberg

is this wonderful cheetah statue by Dylan Lewis.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow. Beautiful.
March 16th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wonderfully captured
March 16th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Amazing! Much more amazing than my passionfruit! fav
March 16th, 2023  
