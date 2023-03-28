Sign up
Photo 2265
The bar area at Route 44
It was fascinating to see all those whimsical metal decorations hanging from the ceiling.
There is a terrace outside with wonderful mountain views.
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
4
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Maggiemae
ace
It looks light and airy and with views should be so popular!
March 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great space.
March 28th, 2023
Babs
ace
Lovely artwork
March 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nice and airy
March 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
