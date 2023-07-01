Previous
Is it a mouse?

No, it is my anthurium which is growing rather strangely.

This month will be dedicated not to all things bright nd beautiful, but to all things weird and wonderful. I hope you enjoy them ;-)
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! made me look twice!!
July 1st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
The great and unusual shapes of nature.
July 1st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
It does look like one
July 1st, 2023  
winghong_ho
It looks different and beautiful.
July 1st, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, it looks just like a little orange mouse with green eyes peeking out!
July 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
Very cool!
July 1st, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it is a little weird, mine can get quite bubbly sometimes too
July 1st, 2023  
Desi
Gosh, amazing. Lovely shot. Can be quite difficult to capture anthurium's effectively
July 1st, 2023  
