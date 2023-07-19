Previous
Fever tree by ludwigsdiana
Fever tree

They are such beautiful trees with lovely green stems which can be seen from quite a distance.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
winghong_ho
Lovely shot and editing. It is sharply taken.
July 19th, 2023  
