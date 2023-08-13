Previous
One of the funniest looking animals by ludwigsdiana
One of the funniest looking animals

we have here.

They look like thin, muscular cows with large, sloping backs, curved horns and spindly legs. They also have manes and bushy beards.

They have rather small eyes located high up on their long faces.
