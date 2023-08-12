Previous
Such an elegant bird by ludwigsdiana
Such an elegant bird

and very aware of its surroundings. The trainer had to bring it out with a hood on its head.
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely bird.
August 12th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Great capture.
August 12th, 2023  
Christine Louise
Brilliant, I love the clarity in the eye.
August 12th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 12th, 2023  
