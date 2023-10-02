Previous
Look who I saw by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2453

Look who I saw

just so far away and partly hidden by the thin branches.

I have been going to Spier regularly and always saw one flitting around but on the other side of the dam.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
moni kozi
Wooow!!! What a capture!!!
October 2nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
spectacular!
October 2nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Wonderful capture
October 2nd, 2023  
narayani ace
Fabulous!
October 2nd, 2023  
