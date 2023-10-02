Sign up
Previous
Photo 2453
Look who I saw
just so far away and partly hidden by the thin branches.
I have been going to Spier regularly and always saw one flitting around but on the other side of the dam.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
4
0
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
malachite-kingfisher
moni kozi
Wooow!!! What a capture!!!
October 2nd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
spectacular!
October 2nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Wonderful capture
October 2nd, 2023
narayani
ace
Fabulous!
October 2nd, 2023
