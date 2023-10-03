Sign up
Previous
Photo 2454
The lucky one
found a home at eagle encounters. It suddenly appeared out of the blue and decided to live there. It is always walking around somewhere, but is very shy.
Normally they stay here during the European winter, and go back when the weather changes.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
stork
Cordiander
I understand him well :)
October 3rd, 2023
