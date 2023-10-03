Previous
The lucky one by ludwigsdiana
The lucky one

found a home at eagle encounters. It suddenly appeared out of the blue and decided to live there. It is always walking around somewhere, but is very shy.

Normally they stay here during the European winter, and go back when the weather changes.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Diana

Cordiander
I understand him well :)
October 3rd, 2023  
