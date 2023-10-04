Previous
Enjoying the sun by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2455

Enjoying the sun

for a change after a lot of rain. This egret was not in a cage, but standing in front of one on a statue.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
672% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise