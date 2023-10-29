Previous
Severely cropped by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2480

Severely cropped

as it did fly off and I needed another pic for here
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
679% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Cordiander
This beak is impressive!
October 29th, 2023  
narayani ace
But great detail
October 29th, 2023  
Krista Mae ace
Now I love it even more. Nice cropping!
October 29th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Great shot!
October 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise