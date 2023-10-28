Sign up
Previous
Photo 2479
No fun today
as he usually has. He did not seem interested in interacting with anyone and stayed on his perch longer than usual.
Usually, Ziggy flies and sits on the perches people hold in their hands, where there's a piece of chicken waiting for him. bob
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8244
photos
308
followers
177
following
Tags
barn-owl
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Perhaps he is telling you its sleep time!! Great shot!
October 28th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful shot of him with a suitably disdainful look on his face
October 28th, 2023
Cordiander
So nice! That's how I feel sometimes too :)
October 28th, 2023
