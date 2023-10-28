Previous
No fun today by ludwigsdiana
No fun today

as he usually has. He did not seem interested in interacting with anyone and stayed on his perch longer than usual.

Usually, Ziggy flies and sits on the perches people hold in their hands, where there's a piece of chicken waiting for him. bob
Diana

Beryl Lloyd ace
Perhaps he is telling you its sleep time!! Great shot!
October 28th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful shot of him with a suitably disdainful look on his face
October 28th, 2023  
Cordiander
So nice! That's how I feel sometimes too :)
October 28th, 2023  
