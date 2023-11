Quite entertaining

whilst shaking those feathers.



The Dikkop family living in the olive grove for at least 8 years years are back with their chick now. It is the first time that the chick was not born here. Maybe it was on one of the other olive groves on the estate.



They disappear for spells and suddenly come back.



The reason I know it is the same male is because he has a growth above his left knee.