Fortunately they are still around by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2507

Fortunately they are still around

and quite plentiful. It does surprise me, as the vineyards get sprayed regularly.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Milanie ace
Such nice detail on that bee
November 25th, 2023  
narayani ace
Lovely detail. Sad to hear about the spraying.
November 25th, 2023  
