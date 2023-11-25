Sign up
Photo 2507
Fortunately they are still around
and quite plentiful. It does surprise me, as the vineyards get sprayed regularly.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
bee
Milanie
Such nice detail on that bee
November 25th, 2023
narayani
Lovely detail. Sad to hear about the spraying.
November 25th, 2023
