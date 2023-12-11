Sign up
Photo 2523
Having a ball
but not for very much longer as I sprayed the roses afterwards.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
2516
2517
2518
2519
2520
2521
2522
2523
Tags
white-spotted-fruit-chafer
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful, anyway!
December 11th, 2023
