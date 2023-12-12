Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2524
Three stages
of blooms of this wonderful plant. For those who do not know it, it starts deep purple, then fades to lilac and finally white.
As I have mentioned before, the fragrance is quite amazing.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8424
photos
304
followers
153
following
691% complete
View this month »
2517
2518
2519
2520
2521
2522
2523
2524
Latest from all albums
2522
842
843
2531
2523
2525
2524
2526
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
brunfelsia-pauciflora
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Absolutely gorgeous
December 12th, 2023
Cordiander
I didn't know that. A chameleon flower :)
December 12th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
Great how you caught all three phases in one shot.
December 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
December 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close