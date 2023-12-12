Previous
Three stages by ludwigsdiana
Three stages

of blooms of this wonderful plant. For those who do not know it, it starts deep purple, then fades to lilac and finally white.

As I have mentioned before, the fragrance is quite amazing.
12th December 2023

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Christine Sztukowski
Absolutely gorgeous
December 12th, 2023  
Cordiander
I didn't know that. A chameleon flower :)
December 12th, 2023  
Chris Cook
Great how you caught all three phases in one shot.
December 12th, 2023  
Dawn
Beautiful
December 12th, 2023  
