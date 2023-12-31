Previous
A new variety by ludwigsdiana
A new variety

of daisy here called blueberry shake. This spring was the first time I have seen them and bought some plants. They look good with my other daisies in the garden.
Diana

Brian ace
Wow!
December 31st, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Beautiful shot. Another Wow!
December 31st, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful. Looking at the thumbnail images your month of flowers look gorgeous togethger
December 31st, 2023  
narayani ace
They’re doing well
December 31st, 2023  
