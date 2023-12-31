Sign up
Previous
Photo 2543
A new variety
of daisy here called blueberry shake. This spring was the first time I have seen them and bought some plants. They look good with my other daisies in the garden.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
4
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8500
photos
303
followers
154
following
Brian
ace
Wow!
December 31st, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Beautiful shot. Another Wow!
December 31st, 2023
Babs
ace
Beautiful. Looking at the thumbnail images your month of flowers look gorgeous togethger
December 31st, 2023
narayani
ace
They're doing well
December 31st, 2023
