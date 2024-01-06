Previous
A very hardy plant by ludwigsdiana
A very hardy plant

which comes in beautiful tones and belongs to the Protea family.

As all others this month, edited in Befunky
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Diana

Annie D ace
wonderful edit!
January 6th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nicely done!
January 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
Never used Befunky. Nice editing
January 6th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Lovely.
January 6th, 2024  
