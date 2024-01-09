Previous
The other colour by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2552

The other colour

I have three anthuriums indoors, behaving and differently and changing colour according to how much light they get.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
699% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that really looks awesome
January 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
Nice editing
January 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise