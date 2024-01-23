Previous
Arstsy anthurium by ludwigsdiana
Arstsy anthurium

these once yellow ones have tirned white again.

I received this plant from friend who was going back to Germany. It was totally yellow, although she bought it as white.

I put it in the bathroom where its gets plenty of light and now it is white again.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
winghong_ho
Lovely image.
January 23rd, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
I like your painterly style.
January 23rd, 2024  
