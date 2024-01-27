Previous
The last bit of colour in the garden by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2570

The last bit of colour in the garden

as these too have now faded and ending the season.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Babs ace
Beautiful
January 27th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
this is divine!
January 27th, 2024  
Cordiander
Lovely.
January 27th, 2024  
Annie D ace
That's a gorgeous colour
January 27th, 2024  
