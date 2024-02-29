Previous
Slightly different tone by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2603

Slightly different tone

although it is on the same plant.
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Maggiemae ace
It's a purple blast! Nicely composed and the colour is wonderful!
February 29th, 2024  
haskar ace
Beautiful composition and colours.
February 29th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful
February 29th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I have this one too - lovely!
February 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
So lovely.
February 29th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
So gorgeous
February 29th, 2024  
