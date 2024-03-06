Previous
Just finished blooming by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2609

Just finished blooming

I was lucky to still get a few shots a week ago. I much prefer this beautiful pink to the red ones.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
714% complete

Babs ace
Beautiful colour we don't often see pink ones here
March 6th, 2024  
Beverley ace
It’s a gorgeous colour & detail
March 6th, 2024  
