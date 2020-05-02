Sign up
Photo 1791
Statue
This is a statue about 2 ft tall in my neighbor's backyard. She decorates her backyard the same as in her home...her home and outdoors belong in a magazine.
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
2nd May 2020 1:39pm
Tags
statue
close