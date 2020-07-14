Previous
Parked Bicycles by lynne5477
Parked Bicycles

Just editing some older photos from last year. This one reminds me of Italy but was actually taken in Israel last September.
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Lynne

@lynne5477
Santina ace
beautiful image, I like this holiday atmosphere
July 15th, 2020  
