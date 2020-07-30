Sign up
Photo 1822
Cardinal
Just playing with textures
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
2
2
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
1822
photos
149
followers
200
following
499% complete
View this month »
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
22nd February 2020 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
texas
,
textures
,
cardinal
Richard Sayer
ace
Keep playing - this is wonderful... such an elegant image.
July 30th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Beautiful subject and use of textures
July 30th, 2020
