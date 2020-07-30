Previous
Next
Cardinal by lynne5477
Photo 1822

Cardinal

Just playing with textures
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
499% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Richard Sayer ace
Keep playing - this is wonderful... such an elegant image.
July 30th, 2020  
FBailey ace
Beautiful subject and use of textures
July 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise