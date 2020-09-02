Previous
Next
Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo by lynne5477
Photo 1847

Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo

These old cadillacs are stuck in the ground in an empty field and people come with spray paint cans and paint whatever they want on them. So they look different each time you go.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
506% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise