Spring in Coming! by lynne5477
Photo 1874

Spring in Coming!

Just a little mockingbird at our local nature center. The colorful background is beginning to show signs of spring. Before too long, there will be so much greenery, it will be hard to find any birds at all.
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
