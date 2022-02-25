Previous
Tulip by lynne5477
Tulip

Just playing with filling the frame with a tulip and using BW. Still undecided if I like it or if it's interesting or not.
Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Lin ace
Love it - an instant fav for me - it's look like a beautiful drawing.
February 25th, 2022  
Carole G ace
I like it a lot too
February 26th, 2022  
