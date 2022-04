Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery

The DFW Nat'l Cemetery broke ground in 2000. The first graves were laid in 2001/2002. it's not near as large as Arlington Nat'l Cemetery but it is growing by leaps and bounds. They also have several Columbariums where niches contain the ashes of other servicemen/women and their spouses. We laid both my parents to rest here in a niche in early 2020.