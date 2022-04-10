Previous
Next
Dallas Baptist University by lynne5477
Photo 2028

Dallas Baptist University

DBU sits up high on a hill and is a beautiful campus. We were driving by so I took this shot out the window from the main road (I was able to miss the stop light...thank goodness).
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
555% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise