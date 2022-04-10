Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2028
Dallas Baptist University
DBU sits up high on a hill and is a beautiful campus. We were driving by so I took this shot out the window from the main road (I was able to miss the stop light...thank goodness).
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
2028
photos
136
followers
179
following
555% complete
View this month »
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buildings
,
landscape
,
steeple
,
university
,
dbu
,
dallasbaptistuniversity
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close