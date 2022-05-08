Previous
Next
Mamma Protecting Babies by lynne5477
Photo 2037

Mamma Protecting Babies

This mamma Egret has some newborns and also still has at least one egg in the nest. Look closely for the blue egg. I suspect within a couple of weeks, we will start seeing a lot more babies.
8th May 2022 8th May 22

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
558% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise