Photo 2037
Mamma Protecting Babies
This mamma Egret has some newborns and also still has at least one egg in the nest. Look closely for the blue egg. I suspect within a couple of weeks, we will start seeing a lot more babies.
8th May 2022
8th May 22
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Tags
birds
,
babies
,
eggs
,
egret
,
rookery
,
nests
