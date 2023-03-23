Previous
Archway by lynne5477
Photo 2086

Archway

The archway at the First United Methodist Church in downtown Fort Worth, TX. Taken with iPhone and edited in PS.
23rd March 2023

Lynne

@lynne5477
Photo Details

Mallory ace
This is a beautiful shot
March 23rd, 2023  
