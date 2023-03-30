Previous
Hello SPRING!!!! by lynne5477
Hello SPRING!!!!

The bluebonnets are really starting to bloom here in north central Texas. This image was taken along Sugar Ridge Rd in Ennis TX.
Lynne

@lynne5477
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
gorgeous color and detail
March 31st, 2023  
