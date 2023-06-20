Three babies

Previous
I finally got out to the local nature center to see the baby hawks before they fully fledge. They are jumping/flying from limb to limb now so it won't be long before they are gone.
Krista Marson ace
Ah! I just found where my neighborhood's Cooper's Hawk nests this morning! I watched her feeding her babies! Hubby and I named her "Alice," as in Alice Cooper's Hawk. hahaha
June 20th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Wonderful
June 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
wonderful find and capture.
June 20th, 2023  
