Train Trip in Canada by lynne5477
Train Trip in Canada

This was taken out the train window on our way from Vancouver to Kamloops in British Columbia. It was very cloudy and seemed to get a little smokier as we neared Kamloops. A beautiful trip, nonetheless.
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Lynne

@lynne5477
