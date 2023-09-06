Previous
Bow Lake by lynne5477
Photo 2120

Bow Lake

This is Bow Lake in Banff, Canada. The Bow Falls are just to the left and a small beach area off to the right. I'll be posting more Canada shots as I go through my images. I'm still in the process of deleting the duplicates and bad ones.
