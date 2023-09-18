Sign up
Previous
Photo 2122
Scenes from the Train
We rode the train from Vancouver to Jasper, Canada. This is one of many smoky and hazy views from the train as we traveled through British Columbia. Very tough to edit these type photos but I'm happy with how this one came out.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
2
4
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Tags
bridge
,
canada
,
river
,
fog
,
smoky
,
haze
Judith Johnson
ace
It's a beautiful bridge and the scenery enhances the view
September 18th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous view!
September 18th, 2023
