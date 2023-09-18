Previous
Scenes from the Train by lynne5477
Photo 2122

Scenes from the Train

We rode the train from Vancouver to Jasper, Canada. This is one of many smoky and hazy views from the train as we traveled through British Columbia. Very tough to edit these type photos but I'm happy with how this one came out.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
581% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
It's a beautiful bridge and the scenery enhances the view
September 18th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous view!
September 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise